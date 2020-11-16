16 Nov 2020
“Thank you to everyone who’s supported me and been part of this journey. It means a huge amount” – BVA Young Vet of the Year 2020, Fabian Rivers.
Fabian Rivers.
Small animal and exotics vet Fabian Rivers – a star of CBBC’s The Pets Factor – has taken top spot in the BVA Young Vet of the Year Award 2020.
Dr Rivers impressed the judges with his ongoing proactive contributions to the veterinary profession and his passion for raising awareness around exotic animal care.
In a virtual ceremony on 13 November, Dr Rivers was selected from three finalists – the others were Vet Times columnist Nat Scroggie and Ben Howitt.
The award, supported by Zoetis, is aimed at early-career vets who have gone above and beyond the usual call of duty, or are making a difference within their community or the veterinary profession.
Dr Rivers, who is both a practising vet and the latest member of the team on popular CBBC TV show The Pets Factor, is also a recent graduate member of BVA council.
The judges credited Dr Rivers for his passion for communicating the complex welfare needs of non-traditional companion animals to the public.
Dr Rivers has a history of working with exotic species – from a period working with African penguins in Cape Town, South Africa, to presenting case studies on tortoises while at university.
He said: “First of all I’d like to pay tribute to Nat and Ben, and all the nominees. They are really important to where the veterinary profession goes in the future and I’m indebted to them for what they’ve been able to do in a short period of time. They are an inspiration to me.”
Dr Rivers added: “Thank you to the judges. It’s really important that we start to celebrate each other and celebrate our wins. This is something I’ve tried hard to do this year.
“Thank you to everyone who’s supported me and been part of this journey. It means a huge amount.”
BVA president James Russell said: “Fabian has made a significant impact within the profession and beyond. The broad reach of his work – on issues that affect our profession and animal welfare – has made a national impact and promoted our profession to new audiences of all ages.
“During a particularly challenging year for all of us, Fabian has shown immense leadership and he is a truly deserving winner of the BVA Young Vet of the Year Award 2020.”
Jamie Brannan – Zoetis senior vice-president and cluster lead UK, Ireland and Nordics – added: “I am so proud that we successfully launched the Young Vet of the Year Award with the BVA last year and, after such a challenging year in 2020, I am delighted that colleagues took the time to recognise so many talented young vets who are making the difference.”