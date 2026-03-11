11 Mar 2026
New figures suggested 70% of vets treated chocolate poisoning cases over Christmas and the association wants to raise awareness of the risks from popular Easter treats.
A warning to owners to keep potentially poisonous seasonal treats away from their animals this Easter.
The plea follows the publication of new BVA survey data which suggested nearly three-quarters of vets dealt with chocolate poisoning cases last Christmas.
Now, with the long holiday weekend just over three weeks away, the association has called for greater public recognition of the possible risks.
President Rob Williams said: “As a vet, I’ve treated many cases of chocolate ingestion over the holidays. Luckily, most pets were brought in quickly meaning we could treat them successfully.
“I’d urge every owner to be aware of the risks of chocolate and raisin or grape poisoning so they can act promptly should the worst happen.”
The plea is based on newly released Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey, in which 70% of respondents said they had treated dogs for chocolate poisoning over the Christmas period.
Around 300 vets took part in the survey, which the association said was compiled in January.
Symptoms of chocolate poisoning, which can be fatal in some cases, usually appear within 12 hours of ingestion and the association is concerned that emergency care could be more costly than usual during holiday periods.
But the current warning extends to other items such as hot cross buns and Simnel cakes as raisins and sultanas in them can also be dangerous to dogs and cats if ingested.
Dr Williams said: “Sweet treats and egg hunts are a fun part of Easter for many families but it’s vital we all take steps to protect our pets and avoid cutting the celebrations short with an emergency trip to the vets.
“Chocolate eggs and bunnies, and even hot cross buns, may seem harmless but can be life-threatening for some pets, especially dogs, who can get extremely sick even from small amounts.”
The BVA’s charity, the Animal Welfare Foundation, has produced a free Pets and Poisons leaflet in conjunction with the Veterinary Poisons Information Service.