The abdominal ultrasound was performed by a colleague certified in cardiology and diagnostic imaging with the conscious patient. The ultrasonography diagnosed the enlargement of the cystic duct; the left, right and central hepatic ducts; and the common bile duct, with an occlusion caused by echogenic material in the distal portion of the duct with slight protrusion of the sphincter of Oddi into the duodenal space. Also, a thickening of the gallbladder walls with thickened gallbladder’s content was found.