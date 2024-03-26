As described previously, electrolyte imbalances, such as hypokalaemia, can be seen with diuretic administration. On the other hand, hyperkalaemia is theoretically possible in patients receiving ACEIs and spironolactone; although, this is rarely documented in practice. Therefore, serum electrolyte levels monitoring is important and, if identified, hypokalaemia should be treated with oral potassium supplements. L-carnitine deficiency has been associated with DCM in dogs48, 49. Some patients improved after L-carnitine supplementation, but some of them also received concurrent taurine supplementation49-51. L-carnitine supplementation could be beneficial even in cases where L-carnitine deficiency is not present – especially in boxers and cocker spaniels – although costs and possible gastrointestinal side effects should be taken into consideration.