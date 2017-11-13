Gabapentin

Gabapentin has gained popularity in use for chronic pain over the past few years. However, although it appears to be very useful in the clinical setting, few studies have been conducted into its efficacy for chronic pain. Much of the published work has been associated with postoperative pain, where it has not been shown to be very effective. This may be, in part, due to the dosing schedule in some papers – for example, 10mg/kg twice a day in the paper by Aghighi et al (2012).