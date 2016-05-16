Paracetamol

Paracetamol acts similarly to non-steroidal medications, with both peripheral and central effects, but its precise mechanism of action is still unknown. It is widely used for mild to moderate pain in humans. Paracetamol is only licensed for use in dogs in a formulation combined with codeine for five days (MacFarlane et al, 2014). However, owing to its mild side effects, it may be safe to use long term. As in humans, it may be safe to use in combination with NSAIDs. The recommended dose is 10mg/kg twice a day.