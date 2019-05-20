Pain treatment – what does the future hold?

An increasing recognition exists of the need for robust treatment of pain. A 2013 survey showed almost ubiquitous use of analgesia for neutering cats and dogs (98% of respondents administering an NSAID; Hunt et al, 2015). This is in contrast to a 1996/1997 survey by Capner et al (1999) showing a much lower level of analgesic administration to cats and dogs undergoing routine neutering, with only 26% of cats receiving analgesia (Capner et al, 1999; Lascelles et al, 1999). Therefore, there seems to be significant improvement in the use of available analgesic agents, and further development in the delivery strategies of these drugs shows promise. For example, a liposome formulation of bupivacaine (local anaesthetic) administered as a single treatment into the tissue layers during surgical closure, which offers postoperative relief for up to 72 hours after surgery recently licensed in the US for dogs and cats. Interest has also been seen in sustained-release depot formulations of opioids such as buprenorphine, although none are, as yet, commercially available.