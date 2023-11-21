She heaved at the cat and placed him on the table, desperately hoping that he would stand or display some other sign of good health, but Socks sank on to his elbows, looking nauseous after the journey. Ali inspected his gums and listened to his muffled heart – the rhythm was normal, but was there also an unsentimental knowledge of its own future in the way it thumped delicately, like a ship making its way out to sea.