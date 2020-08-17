17 Aug 2020
The TV star and animal lover is already doing her bit for the charity by taking part in the World Big Dog Walk to raise funds.
BBC and Channel 4 broadcaster Clare Balding. Image © Owen James Vincent
One of the biggest names in British broadcasting has been unveiled as StreetVet’s latest ambassador.
Presenter, writer, broadcaster and animal lover Clare Balding has offered her support to help promote the charity’s work providing free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness across the UK.
The BBC and Channel 4 star will also help raise awareness for the charity’s new mission: creating a pet-friendly hostel accreditation scheme, which will enable people experiencing homelessness to be housed with their pets.
StreetVet co-founder Jade Statt said: “Many people experiencing homelessness currently face an impossible choice: be housed, but give up their pet, or stay out in the elements and keep their companion.
“We want to change this by creating pet-friendly, StreetVet-accredited hostels. This will mean people and pets can stay together, and be given the chance to put their lives back together.”
Mrs Balding added: “My book My Animals and Other Family sums up how I feel about pets – they’re more than animals, they are our family and friends.
“No pet lover would want to be separated from their pet – especially when going through a very difficult time in their life. Pets are our support.
“When I heard about the work StreetVet does I wanted to help spread the word about this amazing charity, and help raise awareness and funds for its latest mission – pet-friendly, accredited hostels – as well as its wonderful work treating pets on the streets.”
It is estimated about 1 in 10 hostels accept pets – and often only one pet per property.
StreetVet’s new scheme will help more hostels with policies, advice and support so they can welcome more pets and their owners, and provide accreditation to hostels that meet the pet-friendly standard. The first pilot hostel will be launched towards the end of this year in London.
The charity’s ambition is to raise enough money to roll out the scheme across the UK, which would mean thousands of homeless people and their pets can get off the streets.
Mrs Balding is involved in the virtual World Big Dog Walk and has nominated StreetVet as her chosen charity.
When lockdown allows, she will also be joining StreetVet vets on their street treatment outreach (StreetVet is currently observing social distancing and providing telemedicine to clients).