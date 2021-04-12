What are the most likely causes for peripheral eosinophilia and basophilia in dogs?

Eosinophilia is a relatively common finding in the canine species. It often accompanies hypersensitivity and allergic processes, but can also be seen in association with parasitic infections, it can be paraneoplastic (for example, mast cell tumour, lymphoma) or idiopathic and it can also accompany hypoadrenocorticism.