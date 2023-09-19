19 Sept 2023
New range of specially formulated wet and dry foods to aid management of both conditions.
Virbac has introduced Veterinary HPM Kidney & Joint – a new range of wet and dry clinical diets to help manage chronic kidney disease (CKD) and OA in cats at the same time.
With cats living longer – and, according to Virbac’s data, 60% of cats known to have both CKD and OA – the company said adapted nutrition was key to helping address the pathologies in ageing cats.
The clinical diets allow a gradual support of kidney function, with an adaptation of formula depending on the International Renal Interest Society (IRIS) stage, to reduce phosphorus levels while avoiding early protein reduction and the associated lean mass loss correlated to a reduction in life expectancy.
The kidney and joint product contains high-quality protein that is greater than 85% of animal origin to support body condition and limit renal workload, while it also features what Virbac describes as its new Palatability Plus Complex that actively promotes food intake.
The exclusive mix of chondroprotective agents for joint support are proven to increase flexibility and mobility, containing high levels of Omega-3 and docosahexaenoic acid.
Product manager at Virbac Dan Johnson said: “CKD is the first cause of mortality at, or after, five years of age and OA is highly prevalent, but underdiagnosed, in senior cats, with most cats being diagnosed at an advanced stage.
“With Veterinary HPM Kidney & Joint, Virbac hopes to provide clinicians with a significant advancement in the nutritional management of these feline pathologies.”
The product launches in three dry and two wet formats to provide support and management for IRIS stages 1 to 4.
Full information is available from Virbac territory managers.