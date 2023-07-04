4 Jul 2023
Liz Parris will be joined by three of her cousins for the Northumberland walk later this month.
Liz Parris, clinical director of the Forest Veterinary Centre, is taking part in the Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike half-marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support.
A senior vet is putting her best foot forward to raise vital funds for a leading cancer charity.
Liz Parris, clinical director of the Forest Veterinary Centre in Essex, is gearing up to take part in the Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike half-marathon on 16 July, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
The event also promises to be a family affair as Mrs Parris will be joined on the route by three of her cousins, Jill Dickson, Mary MacEwan and Diana Tweedie.
Mrs Parris – who keeps fit away from work by running, spinning and working her allotment – admitted she had “no idea” how long the walk would take.
She said: “On my own, I could maybe do it in three to four hours but, knowing my cousins, I suspect there will be a lot of chatting along the way as the four of us haven’t met up together for many years.”
Mrs Parris, who has worked at Forest Vets for 27 years and been its clinical director since 2018, has set up an online donation page to help her reach her £2,000 fund-raising target.
She said: “I picked Macmillan because it is such a great charity and all of us know someone who has benefitted from their support.
“It’s a total of 13 miles from Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh, taking in Alnmouth, and moving along the beautiful beaches and fishing villages of the Northumberland coast.
“It should be spectacular as some of the beaches and views along the costal route are amazing, especially Beadnell Bay.”
Donations can be made online.