The association between BMI and hand OA in people is not easily explained by mechanical factors. Adipokines are hormones and mediators secreted by adipocytes. Leptin and adiponectin are adipokines detected in synovial fluid, and leptin is upregulated in osteoarthritic joint tissues. Both have been demonstrated in vitro to have detrimental effects on mediated chondrocytes, at least in part, by other proinflammatory cytokines, such as matrix metalloproteinases -6, -9 and -13. The roles and mechanisms of adipokines in the progression of OA are yet to be fully elucidated.