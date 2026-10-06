6 Oct 2026
Project seeks to fill evidence gaps on causes and frequency of hairballs.
Image: ANASTASIIA / Adobe Stock
Veterinary professionals have been invited to promote an international research project investigating grooming behaviour in cats.
CVS is encouraging clinicians to raise awareness of The Fur Report survey with cat-owning clients.
The online questionnaire is seeking to address evidence gaps around hairballs and their causes, frequency and when they might indicate a wider health issue.
The project will accrue information from cat caregivers around the world to better understand grooming behaviour and explore how factors such as coat length and owner care practices, including brushing and bathing, may influence hairball frequency and feline health.
It is led by RCVS-recognised feline medicine specialist Sam Taylor, who said: “Many people consider a cat passing or vomiting hairballs as normal.
“By taking part in this study, cat owners can help us understand more about this aspect of cat health.
“Importantly, we’re keen to hear from owners whose cats have never experienced hairballs, as well as those whose cats experience them regularly.”