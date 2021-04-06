6 Apr 2021
Recruitment agency for profession Noble Futures offering vouchers to training with Improve International extends deadline for busy vets.
Image © Aleksandra Gigowska / Adobe Stock
The closing date for a £5,000 CPD giveaway has been extended until the end of April to allow vets more time to win.
Noble Futures’ CPD Giveaway, where entrants have the chance to win one of 60 vouchers towards world-class CPD training from Improve International, was due to run until 31 March, but the deadline has now been extended to take into account vets’ busy schedules during the ongoing pandemic.
Tony Noble, MD for Noble Futures, said: “Veterinarians stand at the very heart of the animal health industry, and there are few professions where individuals show more dedication, enthusiasm and commitment to their work than vets.
“We’re all living through exceptionally busy times and consequently we’ve decided to extend the closing date of our £5,000 CPD Giveaway to the end of April. In reality, the original 31 March deadline was rather tight, as spring is a particularly busy period for vets.
“So we’ve listened to feedback, pushed out the deadline and hope this extension will allow veterinarians to take their time, explore their career development options and enter our free competition to win big on training.”
The giveaway is open to qualified vets in the UK and Ireland. Improve International’s practical training venues are up and running again, with short, practical surgery and ultrasound courses available again at Swindon and Sheffield.
Improve has also added to its range of distance learning postgraduate certificate programmes, with the two-year Exotic Animal Practice starting in July 2021.
Full entry details are available on Noble Futures’ website or more details are available on the Vet Times competitions page.