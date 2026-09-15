15 Sept 2026
A veterinary group has called for a halt to the investigation process just days before reforms are due to be implemented.
Planned veterinary sector reforms have been plunged into crisis after a professional body demanded a halt to the process just days before it is due to be completed.
The Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) has said it has “grave concerns” over a potential conflict of interest affecting the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) investigation.
But the CMA claimed it “robustly manages” such issues and still intends to publish its final orders ahead of next week’s deadline.
The latest development comes barely two weeks after the PVA revealed it was considering a legal challenge over the CMA’s proposed measures on the transparency of business ownership details, which it believes do not go far enough.
The PVA has now submitted a formal request for the authority to “pause all further remedies and implementation steps” while an individual Inquiry Group member’s links to pharmaceutical companies are investigated.
Although it has stressed it is not alleging any wrongdoing on the individual’s part, the association has warned it is prepared to take further legal steps if the CMA fails to act now.
A spokesperson said: “Our concern is whether all relevant interests were fully disclosed, assessed and monitored throughout the market investigation process and whether adequate safeguards were in place to protect the integrity of the CMA’s decision-making process.”
But the CMA maintained it is still planning to publish its final orders ahead of the investigation’s statutory implementation deadline next Wednesday, 23 September.
It said: “That Order brings into law important reforms including published price lists, clearer information about medicines and greater transparency over practice ownership.
“These are key measures that will help pet owners to make better informed decisions, strengthen competition and improve trust in the veterinary sector.
“The CMA robustly manages conflicts of interest, in line with its published policy.
“Decisions on market investigations are made by a group of independent experts, including a panel chair, and any roles held outside the CMA are published on the CMA website for external scrutiny.”