17 Nov 2020
The collaboration will cover use of medicines in dogs, cats, rabbits, small mammals, exotic animals kept as pets, and equids.
Gwyn Jones.
A new cross-sectoral collaboration has been announced to promote the responsible use of medicines in pets and horses.
Inspired by the success of the UK farm animal sector in reducing antibiotic use during the past five years, the Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture Alliance (RUMA) Companion Animal and Equine Group will draw on those learnings to help protect important medicines for future human and animal use.
Steve Howard – head of clinical services at PDSA, a member of the collaboration – said: “RUMA has spearheaded successful efforts to steward antibiotic use in farmed animals over the past five years, and we would like to see whether its principles can augment the considerable progress that’s already been made in the companion animal and equine sectors.
“The most notable of RUMA’s initiatives is the Targets Task Force, which has seen leading vets and farmers from each species working together with industry groups to develop meaningful goals for reducing, refining or replacing antibiotic use.
“Through establishing such proactive approaches towards antibiotic stewardship in companion animals and equids, we hope to optimise their health and welfare – as well as that of humans and the environment.”
The collaboration will cover use of medicines in dogs, cats, rabbits, small mammals, exotic animals kept as pets, and equids. The aim is for the UK to lead the way in these sectors through evidence-based and measurable activities that will promote and enhance stewardship.
Bringing previous experience from RUMA to the new group, appointed chairman Gwyn Jones said a fundamental aim will be establishing a set of strategic sector-specific goals.
Mr Jones added: “As a collaborative group we need to establish evidence-based protocols for reducing, replacing or refining antibiotic use in companion animals, to further help preserve and prolong the use of these vital tools for human and animal health.
“Efforts will be focused towards identifiable goals so that progress can be monitored and demonstrated. But we will also promote practical, practice-level resources, guidance and measures aimed at driving positive behaviour changes, and protecting patients and practitioners alike.”
The group aims to provide evidence of progress to report against the Government’s five-year national action plan for containing and controlling antimicrobial resistance.