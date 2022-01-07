7 Jan 2022
University of Cambridge, Linnaeus and The Kennel Club have partnered to identify factors contributing to the risk of developing idiopathic epilepsy in dogs.
From left: Sally Ricketts, senior research associate at The Kennel Club Genetics Centre at the University of Cambridge Department of Veterinary Medicine; Luisa De Risio, clinical research and excellence director at Linnaeus; and Christopher Jenkins, research assistant at The Kennel Club Genetics Centre.
One of the UK’s largest practice groups has partnered with researchers in a bid to tackle one of the most common neurological diseases in dogs.
Staff at the University of Cambridge have joined forces with Linnaeus and The Kennel Club in an attempt to use genetic analysis to better understand canine idiopathic epilepsy (IE).
Luisa De Risio – clinical research and excellence director at Linnaeus, and a co-investigator of the study – said the group will be collaborating with neurology specialists and primary care vets in Linnaeus practices to recruit cases with a robust diagnosis.
Researchers from The Kennel Club Genetics Centre will conduct genetic analysis of these dogs as part of a large-scale study that aims to identify DNA variants involved in increasing a dog’s susceptibility to IE.
The disease is the most common chronic neurological disease found in dogs, with an estimated prevalence of 0.6 per cent to 0.75 per cent in the general canine population. However, its prevalence can vary widely across breeds.
Dr De Risio said: “Canine idiopathic epilepsy is a disease that is common in many breeds of dog and can significantly impact the quality of life of both affected dogs and their owners. However, there is limited knowledge concerning the role of genetic factors in susceptibility to the disease in most breeds.
“The overarching aim of this large-scale collaborative study is to identify the genetic factors contributing to the risk of developing IE as this could help develop tools to lower the incidence of the condition in future generations.
“The study will initially focus on the border collie and Italian spinone, as they can suffer from a particularly severe and life-limiting form of epilepsy, before expanding the study to other breeds in the future.
“Our clients wishing to be involved in this exciting study will be provided with all the relevant information. If they wish to participate, they can inform their vet and they will liaise with the researchers at Cambridge.”
IE is a brain disease with a broad range of impacts on quality of life of affected dogs, including recurrent epileptic seizures, and behavioural and cognitive comorbidities. It can also lead to a shortened lifespan.
Sally Ricketts, the geneticist leading the study at The Kennel Club Genetics Centre in the University of Cambridge Department of Veterinary Medicine, said: “We are very excited about this collaboration, which will facilitate our sample collections to enable study of this debilitating disease.
“As IE is a complex disease in the breeds we are studying, large numbers of samples from both affected and unaffected dogs are crucial to help tease apart the genetics of the condition.”