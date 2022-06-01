1 Jun 2022
Free webinars with internationally recognised vets will provide information on the concept during July and September.
Marge Chandler is among the speakers delivering the Purina Institute webinar series.
The Purina Institute has organised a series of free webinars with internationally renowned vets to champion the importance of collaborative care in veterinary practice.
The next webinars, in July and September, will centre on practical ways to integrate conversations around nutrition into everyday consultations, and include insights from disciplines including dermatology, internal medicine and nutrition.
Webinar topics cover dietary elimination trials, senior pet cognition, advising clients on credible sources of information on pet food, and life-stage nutrition. They are being delivered by 10 speakers, including Marge Chandler; Andrea Fascetti from The University of California, Davis; Julie Churchill from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities; and Holger Volk, from the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover.
Full details of the sessions – some of which have taken place, but are still available to watch – are online.
Libby Sheridan, Purina scientific affairs manager for UK and Ireland, said the learning from the webinar series has scope to be applied easily in practice.
She said: “There is such a great line-up of speakers who all have lots of case-based insights to share, as well as hints and tips on how to make those day-to-day conversations in practice so much easier.
“If we can encourage clients to take the collaborative approach and help them understand the reasons behind our veterinary recommendations, communication is more positive and rewarding for both parties, and the health and welfare of the patient can be improved. That is a really great outcome and well worth spending four hours of CPD time to achieve.”