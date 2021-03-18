18 Mar 2021
Defra had asked the RCVS to allow temporary registration of suitably qualified and supervised non-UK qualified vets to work in narrow and specific areas as OVs.
RCVS council has today (18 March) voted narrowly in favour of allowing the temporary registration of suitably qualified and supervised non-UK qualified vets to work as OVs in specific meat hygiene roles.
Defra had requested the college to allow temporary registration of vets who:
The temporary registration applies for 12 months, with the option for a further 6-month extension at review, covers England and Wales only, and is for meat hygiene services and not export certification services.
In agreeing to Defra’s request, the RCVS is lowering its requirements for English, which are set at IELTS level 7 for vets to practise in the UK.
CVO Christine Middlemiss addressed full council, and said the permission sought was to cover some very specific areas of Government function around meat hygiene, such as abattoirs, where recruitment and retention is an issue because of the end of the EU transition period and the ongoing pandemic. It would not be required for providing export certification services.
RCVS council voted 11 to 10, with 3 abstentions, for allowing the temporary registration as requested.