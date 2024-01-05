5 Jan 2024
The RCVS said it has received “worrying” testimonies of the pressure being placed on some practice teams following the Government’s ban on the breed type.
Image: © otsphoto / Adobe Stock
The RCVS has thanked veterinary teams for their work dealing with the XL bully ban amid reports of professionals being abused and threatened for euthanising dogs affected by it.
Under the new legislation, owners who choose not to keep their dogs once the ban comes into force next month must present them to a veterinary practice for euthanasia.
It is already an offence to sell, abandon or rehome the dog type as of the beginning of this year.
However, in a statement released today (5 January), the college confirmed it had received “worrying” reports of abuse and harassment faced by practice teams for working with owners who had chosen to take that course.
It said: “We understand that there are very strong opinions about the ban, and we respect the rights of individuals to make their own decisions.
“However, expressing these opinions can never justify or include the harassment and abuse of individual vets, vet nurses or their practice colleagues.
“Veterinary teams around the country are having to navigate rapidly the moral and practical challenges of this new law, while also accounting for different factors such as public safety, the owner’s wishes and animal health and welfare.
“We know the vast majority of owners will appreciate the efforts of their veterinary practice, and would urge all owners to treat their vet teams with courtesy and respect at all times.”
The statement continued: “To all the veterinary teams who are working hard to support XL bully dog owners through this difficult time, we would like to thank you for all you are doing to protect animal health and welfare, and public safety.
“We recognise that this updated legislation may have placed you in a difficult situation both ethically, and in terms of workloads, and are sorry if you experience any verbal abuse as a result.
“If you or your team feel at any personal risk, however, you might consider contacting the police.
“Whatever decision you make regarding the Government’s ban, we know that it will be based on carefully considered professional and ethical judgements.
“Please make sure to support each other within your teams, and support others within the wider professions who might be coming under more pressure at this time.”
The college’s intervention follows a similar plea from the BVA yesterday (4 January) as the 31 January deadline for ownership exemption applications and euthanasia draws closer.
Further support is also being offered via the college’s advice line on 020 7202 0789 or [email protected]