14 Sept 2021
Much-anticipated replacement to the PDP is running, with platform to allow workplace advisors to record and monitor the progress of graduates under their care.
The RCVS has today (14 September) launched its Veterinary Graduate Development Programme (VetGDP) e-portfolio platform – a key player in the regulator’s moves to replace the professional development phase.
All new veterinary graduates and their VetGDP advisors will be able to use the e-portfolio site to record and monitor progress as they work through the programme.
The college has been busy enlisting practising vets to sign up as advisors to help mentor graduates. Since the summer, any practice wanting to take on a graduate was required to have at least one advisor trained or in the process of being trained, and so far 1,800 people have registered.
In the early days of the platform, both graduates and their advisors will be able to comment on its functionality and suggest any improvements.
A workplace participating in VetGDP will be able to become an RCVS-approved graduate development practice or workplace.
Linda Prescott-Clements, RCVS director of education, said: “We recognise how important it is to support new veterinary graduates as much as possible during their first job as a fully qualified veterinary surgeon.
Ms Prescott-Clements added: “The transition from study to work can be a daunting one, and we wanted to create a resource that would help new graduates record and reflect on their journey through the programme, and provide a space for the VetGDP advisor to monitor and support their graduate as they progress.
“We believe the VetGDP programme will have a positive impact on graduates’ development and their confidence during their first role. The new e-portfolio will be a key resource for employers to help them support the professional development of the newest cohort of veterinary professionals.”
Two online workshops about the platform for advisors and graduates are running on 17 September from 1pm to 2pm and on 20 September from 7pm to 8pm. Further details are online.