23 Jun 2021
Dr Willson is field veterinary lead at the Food Standards Agency, having previously spent 30 years in practice, and will be working with the Welsh Government on its commitments for the next five years.
A welfare and standards leader has been elected the new president of the BVA Welsh branch.
Collin Willson is field veterinary lead at the Food Standards Agency, where he has worked for the past 13 years following 30 years in practice, and will be working with the Welsh Government as it delivers its commitments unveiled earlier this month in its Programme for Government 2021-26.
Dr Willson said: “We welcome the Programme for Government and look forward to working with the Welsh Government to progress key animal welfare initiatives, including CCTV in slaughterhouses and improvements to the regulation of pet breeding practices.
“Vets will also be critical to shaping the delivery of post-CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] farm support to ensure animal health and welfare are funded as public goods.”
Dr Willson has also previously worked as a veterinary advisor to the Meat Hygiene Service, working in slaughterhouses across Wales. He has also been a Veterinary Public Health Association Council member since 2000.
BVA president James Russell said: “I am delighted to welcome Collin Willson as he takes on the role of Welsh branch president and want to extend congratulations from us all here at BVA.
“With his rich career background in animal welfare, I have no doubt that he will bring his wealth of experience and knowledge to the role.
“The BVA’s focus has always been on understanding and informing our members and stakeholders about the potential challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, coupled with ensuring that vets have a strong voice in an ever-changing world.”
Mr Russell also thanked Dr Willson’s predecessor, Ifan Lloyd, for his “dedication and hard work” during his time as branch president.
He added: “He has ensured the profession has had continued support throughout the pandemic, and members in Wales were kept abreast of the changing rules and guidance.
“He also represented the Welsh branch in all our discussions when developing COVID guidance.
“During his term of office, he also gave evidence to the Welsh Parliament’s Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee focusing on disease prevention and control, and antimicrobial resistance.”