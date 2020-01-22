22 Jan 2020
Russell Kane, known for hosting Live At The Electric and regular appearances on Celebrity Juice, will compere the VMA Annual Awards, in London on Friday 20 March.
Russell Kane is hosting the VMA Annual Awards in March.
Multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor and scriptwriter Russell Kane has been announced as host of this year’s Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA) Annual Awards.
Russell, best known as the host of three series of Live At The Electric and for his appearances on Live at the Apollo and Celebrity Juice, has been signed up to present the lunch event on Friday 20 March. He won the Best Show award at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2010, having been nominated four times previously.
The VMA awards showcase and reward creative and professionalism in veterinary marketing, and the event offers a networking opportunity for its 300 guests.
Tickets for the event, at the 5-star Royal Lancaster London Hotel, include a champagne reception, three-course meal and entertainment, but space is limited.
They are available to book online now.