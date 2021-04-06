Normal daily activity may cause OCD to progress such that a vertical cleft breaks through the surface of the cartilage, creating a flap of articular cartilage – the condition is then termed OCD. This is typically at the stage that lameness occurs (typically five to seven months of age). OCD of the humeral head is the most common presentation of this pathology. Affected animals typically have a bilateral symmetrical distribution of lesions (Ytrehus et al, 2007).