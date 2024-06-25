A study published more recently in 2022 evaluated a very similar cohort of cats to the previous study in terms of age and weight (Stoneburner et al, 2022). Of the 18 cats in this study, 17 were prescribed oral analgesics. Additional recommendations included exercise restriction for a mean of 6.7 weeks, treatment with polysulfated glycosaminoglycans or glucosamine and chondroitin supplements and weight loss. While this study had a longer-term follow-up at a mean of 66.5 months, it has some significant limitations in that the cases were only evaluated via phone or email correspondence via a questionnaire, so this study does not really help us assess the stability of these joints long-term. Thirteen of these cats became weight bearing within a week, four became weight bearing between two to four weeks and one took more than a month to start weight bearing. Fifteen of the 18 cats had owner-perceived clinically normal mobility with no observable lameness within three months after medical management was initiated. One cat took more than three months to become normal and two never returned to normal mobility. When the Feline Musculoskeletal Pain Index (FMPI) scores were evaluated, only two cats had scores more than 1 (with this questionnaire, scores from 0-4 were assigned, with 0 representing the cat being least affected and 4 representing the cat being most affected). One of these cats was obese and the other had bilateral CrCL rupture.