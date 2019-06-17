Preclinical studies in a wide variety of pain models have demonstrated these drugs may have a dissociative effect on the pain pathways. Some synthetic cannabinoids have also been licensed for specific uses in humans. The two active cannabinoids with the strongest evidence for analgesia are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THC also has psychoactive effects. As with other types of analgesics, it is important to look at the type of pain being treated, as a metanalysis in human medicine did not find significant evidence to advocate the use of cannabinoids in neuropathic pain. However, the use of these drugs needs to be balanced against the possible side effects, such as psychosis/behavioural changes. Although interest in their use in our species exists, there are, as yet, no licensed products available and clinical dose response studies have not been published. Much of the published literature is in relation to inadvertent overdose, rather than clinical use.