Cannulas should be placed in an aseptic manner with appropriate clipping and skin preparation. If emergency situations do not permit this, cannulas should be replaced in an aseptic manner as soon as is practical. Placement of wider bore, shorter cannulas allow the most rapid fluid flow. A simple dressing offers protection for the cannula, although this should be replaced at least once daily. This allows inspection for any signs of inflammation, thrombosis or perivascular fluid administration. All IV cannulas should be flushed every four hours if continuous fluid therapy is not being used (Davis et al, 2013).