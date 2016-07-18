In this scenario, improvement of the serum ALT and AST activities may be more reliable to monitor improvement than serum ALP, due to the corticosteroid isoenzyme component of the latter. The only accurate way to evaluate response to treatment is to re-biopsy the patient in the future (6 to 12 months) or perform serum biochemistry once corticosteroids have been discontinued. Given the difficulties in interpreting liver enzyme activity in the face of corticosteroids, other immune-suppressive medications have been suggested, such as azathioprine (only in dogs) or ciclosporin (dogs and cats).