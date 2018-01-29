The omega-3 and omega-6 precursors are the 18 carbon alpha linolenic and linoleic fatty acids, respectively. These can be further elongated and desaturated in the body to create other important omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids (Figure 4). Conversion of precursors to more bioactive fatty acids is low in dogs and very low in cats, since this species has a very low activity of the enzyme delta-6 desaturase10. Both families share the same enzymes and compete for them, which is why attention is paid not only to the total amount of omega-3 and omega-6 in the diet, but also to their ratio, although no defined ideal ratio for dogs and cats exists at this point.