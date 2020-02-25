Oral pilocarpine eye drops 1% can be used to treat neurogenic, and some congenital, KCS cases. This parasympathomimetic agent is given by mouth at an initial dose of 1 drop/10kg two to three times daily and titrated to effect. The dose is gradually increased until a beneficial clinical effect is noted – that is, increased tear production. However, in poorly responsive cases the dose may have to be increased until signs of systemic toxicity are noted (hypersalivation, vomiting, diarrhoea and cardiac arrhythmias), at which point it is discontinued and restarted at a lower dose.