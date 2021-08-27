Permanent surgical correction

While the underlying cause of the entropion needs to be addressed, surgery is always required to resolve the entropion. In the author’s experience, an exaggerated Hotz-Celsus procedure will suffice to correct lower entropion in cats, but sometimes combination surgery with eyelid shortening (wedge excision) is also required. As previously mentioned, more eyelid tissue needs to be excised when comparing similar procedures in dogs.