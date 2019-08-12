The smuggling of vulnerable puppies from abroad, particularly from eastern European countries, is another problem that has caught the attention of the profession in recent years. Investigations by Dogs Trust have revealed awful welfare concerns and serious health implications that smuggled puppies can experience (Woodmansey, 2018), with part of the problem attributed to the changes in the Pet Travel Scheme (PETS) rules that were introduced in 2012, which allow puppies to enter the UK at a younger age. Dogs Trust sees Brexit as a crucial opportunity for the Government to put firm measures in place to protect dogs and the public.