Panel 1. Our wound technologies should meet basic minimum standards Be sterile

Non-cytotoxic

Non-inhibitory (should promote optimal healing)

Be fairly priced

Evidence-based

Be safety approved, validated, regularly serviced and recalibrated (if required)

Marketed fairly and legally with meeting VMD, Advertising Standards Authority and Trading Standards regulations Ideally in addition:

Ethically sourced

Should not risk antimicrobial resistance

Be backed up by service

NPWT does have its shortcomings. The adhesive film that sticks around and over the wound needs to create an airtight seal. This can be a huge challenge in veterinary patients as the adhesives are most suited to humans. Owners will need to be aware that a very wide clipping margin may be required to achieve a good seal and loss of vacuum or blockage will reward you with an alarm, regardless of the hour – day or night.