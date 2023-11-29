29 Nov 2023
NoBACZ Healthcare, a University of Cambridge spin-off, says “revolutionary” product uses a patented natural polymer combined with copper and zinc ions that set rapidly on contact with skin.
A start-up company says launch of its “revolutionary, liquid, rapid-setting, flexible barrier dressing” will transform cattle welfare.
NoBACZ Healthcare, which is a start-up company that is a spin-off of the University of Cambridge, said NoBACZ Bovine uses a patented natural polymer combined with copper and zinc ions that set rapidly on contact with skin.
Antibiotic-free – and described as the first biodegradable, sustainable wound barrier product of its kind – NoBACZ has been designed to provide a waterproof barrier and keep environmental pathogens and contaminants out.
It has been developed with hooves, horn buds and udders in mind, but it is suitable for any part of cows except the eyes and provides up to seven days’ protection.
Jonathan Powell, director of biomineral research and imaging at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Veterinary Medicine, and chief executive officer and co-founder of NoBACZ Healthcare, said: “Following several years of research at the University of Cambridge and comprehensive market analysis which identified an unmet need across the farming industry, we are absolutely delighted to launch NoBACZ Bovine, which offers unparalleled protection against harsh farm conditions, revolutionising wound protection in cattle and enhancing the health and welfare of the national herd.”
Mike Kerby, veterinary surgeon from Synergy Farm Health, has been trialling use of NoBACZ Bovine in cattle with udder cleft dermatitis. He said: “It is my clinical impression that it counters bacterial colonisation rapidly and promotes re-epithelialisation, which in turn helps to prevent the occurrence of proud flesh or reduces the mass of any existing granulomata.
“Application is simple and quick, with clients also finding it easy to reapply regularly within set treatment protocols. In addition to this, it was seen as a huge advantage that bandages and their removal are not involved, nor are antibiotics, making it labour saving, sustainable and eco-friendly.”
Visit the NACZ Healthcare website for full details.