22 Dec 2020
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health launches Thank You Vets campaign to recognise care and passion of equine vets during continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Image © chalabala / Adobe Stock
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has launched a campaign to recognise the care and passion equine vets have shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Thank You Vets campaign has been created for all horse owners to show their appreciation for the care equine vets and practices have continued to give during the pandemic, despite the restrictions they faced.
Using the hashtag #thankuvets, owners are being encouraged to post a simple thank you to their vet and practice teams on Facebook, explaining how their vet has helped throughout 2020.
The following thank you video depicting a day in the life of an equine vet during these tough times has also been produced.
Warren Ball, equine brand manager at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, said: “This year has been a year like no other, but equine vets throughout the country have carried on regardless of the challenges they face and are deserving of a huge thanks from all who need them.
“Our Thank You Vets initiative will show how appreciated each and every vet is by bringing together owners, trainers and others in the equine community.”