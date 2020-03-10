Despite this enhanced insight into disease aetiology, no recommendations exist to change the clinical management of acute cases or the environmental advice for group situations, and the options for protection via vaccines remains limited. In practice, vets should use the annual health check as an opportunity to ask owners whether their pets are likely to be mingling with other dogs at, for example, shows, social events or grooming parlours in the coming year, and offer suitable non-core vaccines to those at risk of CIRDC. Recommending appropriate vaccination will benefit the individual dog and deliver the benefit of herd immunity to the population as a whole.