In rare cases, this can lead to the retention of just the plate as a splint stabilised by the ingrowth of bone into the empty screw holes, which creates a “Lego” brick-like interlock. If the original implant is felt to be oversized or possibly too stiff, it can be switched for a better sized and more flexible design. With the screws removed, the stress riser effect from the screw holes disappears as they heal in, reducing the chance of additional fractures while allowing increased loading of the bone simulating its strengthening.