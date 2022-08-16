16 Aug
Case of German shepherd cross-breed imported from Belarus transmitting to its foster carer and three of her four dogs shows need for testing, vets said.
Vets have renewed calls for compulsory testing for Brucella canis following the UK’s first reported case of dog-to-dog and dog-to-human transmission.
Parasitologists and bodies, including the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP), have been concerned for some time about the potential importation of B canis, it spreading between animals and their carers, and it becoming established in the UK.
A case came to light this weekend of transmission of B canis from a pregnant German shepherd cross-breed imported in March to its foster carer, 61-year-old Wendy Hayes, of Stoke-on-Trent. She was later hospitalised for more than two weeks and diagnosed with having contracted B canis, while her four dogs – three of which had also contracted it – were euthanised.
B canis is a reportable disease, and it was one of those the APHA and Defra had in mind when commercial pet imports from Ukraine and neighbouring countries were suspended in April.
The case of Wendy Hayes and her dogs is reportedly the first to involve dog-to-dog and dog-to-human transmission of B canis in the UK.
Vet Ian Wright, guideline director for ESCCAP UK and Ireland, is among those now calling for testing for B canis in all imported dogs to be made compulsory.
Mr Wright said: “Assuming it’s accurate, this would be the first confirmed case of someone contracting Brucella canis in the UK from their dog and the first case of dog-to-dog transmission in the UK.
“This is a tragic story and one we’ve feared happening in the UK as cases have been identified in imported dogs. The zoonotic risk is low, but as this case demonstrates, very real.
“Ideally, testing should be compulsory for dogs being imported into the UK from endemic countries, but until this happens, the most important thing that vets can do is recommend testing to owners of imported pets and charities.”
Mr Wright added: “ESCCAP UK and Ireland is happy to discuss with charities what testing would be useful to implement. Vets, nurses and owners should also be aware of relevant clinical signs in imported dogs, including infertility, abortion, endometritis, epididymitis, orchitis and scrotal oedema.
“A wide range of non-reproductive conditions can also occur, including chronic uveitis, endophthalmitis, discospondylitis, lymphadenitis, lethargy, exercise intolerance, decreased appetite and weight loss.”
A spokesperson for Defra confirmed B canis had been detected in a rescue dog imported from Belarus in March, and that some of the keeper’s dogs also tested positive. It said it worked closely with the UK Health Security Agency “to ensure all those in contact with this shipment of dogs were aware of the associated human and animal health risks”.
The Defra spokesperson added: “We undertake a range of strict checks to prevent animal diseases entering the UK. Any dog being brought into the country must be vaccinated against rabies, and must have undertaken any relevant tests or treatments prior to travel.
“If these standards are not met, the animal will not be allowed to enter the country. We are continuing to work closely with dog owners and vets to minimise the risks posed by Brucella canis.”
Defra produced a summary information sheet on canine brucellosis in May last year, available online.