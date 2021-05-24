24 May 2021
Vets in Gloucester performed a laparotomy on a German shepherd puppy after an x-ray showed it had eaten three cat collars.
A German shepherd puppy was treated after three cat collars were found in its stomach – despite not living with any cats.
Conan was rushed to AAS Vets in Abbeydale, Gloucester after becoming violently sick shortly after moving to a new home.
Debo Ajao, clinical director at AAS, said: “I’ve known some dogs chew on their leads, but I have never encountered a dog eating cat collars before.
“It just goes to show that puppies are capable of eating and swallowing anything, and owners need to keep watchful eyes on their young pets.”
Fortunately, Conan had not eaten any cats, but despite vomiting two of the collars a third was lodged in his intestine and needed to be removed.
Dr Ajao added: “I performed a laparotomy to remove the remaining collar, which had been fully ingested and was causing an obstruction in the intestine. Happily, Conan has recovered fully and is now back to normal health. We just hope he stays away from cat collars from now on.”