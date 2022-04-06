6 Apr 2022
Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association’s annual pet population data shows 12% of households relinquished a pet – and charities and shelters fear problem will get worse.
Image: Fotolia/Vasekrak.
Animal charities fear a looming pet welfare crisis as data shows around 3.4 million households have given up a pet for adoption in the past year – with many citing financial reasons.
The Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) has released its annual population data – and while it shows 17.4 million UK pet-owning households, and that 4.7 million households acquired a new pet since the start of the pandemic, 12% of homes with a pet gave up at least one of them in the past 12 months.
The RSPCA fears worse is to come as the cost of living crisis bites.
According to data revealed by the PFMA today (6 April), 2.7 million households with children (or 57% of the total) took on new pets in the past year, with generation Z and millennials (16 to 24-year-olds and 25 to 34-year-olds, respectively) accounting for 53% of those owning new pets, equivalent to 2.6 million households.
But the two age ranges were also the most likely to relinquish pets, with 23% saying they had been unable to keep a pet and the demographics accounting for 71% of total relinquishments.
Change in living arrangements was cited by 34% of 16 to 24-year-olds as the main reason for giving up a pet, but 23% claimed financial obstacles and 22% a change in working arrangements. Behavioural concerns was a reason for 13%.
Nicole Paley, PFMA deputy chief executive, said: “Reflecting the recent ONS [Office for National Statistics] report with its new shopping basket containing a pet collar, we are not surprised to see these strong figures. However, on closer inspection, we are concerned about the number of owners who have given up their pet.
“We are keen to investigate why owners are giving up their pets and where they are being relinquished. We believe that many pets are being sold on to recuperate funds, in addition to being taken to rehoming centres.”
Charities including the RSPCA are concerned about relinquishments, which include cats, dogs and rabbits.
Samantha Gaines, pet welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “We understand that circumstances can change and, sometimes, this leaves families having to make the heartbreaking decision to give up their pets. However, we also know that animals are often signed over to charities, rehomed or even abandoned because people took on a pet without the necessary research or appreciation of the responsibility and commitment.
“Following the surge in pet acquisition during lockdown, with many people now returning to normal life, and with the cost of living rising at a shocking rate, at the RSPCA we fear this is just the start of a pet welfare crisis – and we’re worried that it’ll be charities like us that are left picking up the pieces.”
According to the data, extrapolated from a sample of 8,983 people – with 2,560 asked more detailed questions on acquisition, habits and relinquishment – total UK pet ownership is at a peak of 17.4 million. This can be split into:
Of total relinquishments in the past year, 60% involved dogs, 45% involved cats (some households relinquished both) and 4% another type of pet.
For further data, visit the PFMA website.