29 Apr 2020
“We are in danger of creating dogs with rampant separation anxiety” – animal behaviourists plead for veterinary profession to be ready to advise owners of puppies that have grown up during restrictions.
Image © Fran_ / Pixabay
Puppies growing up during the coronavirus lockdown may be vulnerable to developing emotional problems in later life, animal behaviourists have warned.
Veterinary staff must, therefore, be ready to advise owners on how to prevent their pets being fearful of strangers and other dogs, or becoming prone to separation anxiety, they said.
From 7 to 16 weeks old is considered the main socialisation period in which puppies learn how to interact with people and animals.
However, with the lockdown extended, it is likely a sizeable cohort of puppies will pass through this phase while their owners are discouraged from leaving home without good reason.
The pressures of being cooped up indoors has also increased the risk of bad behaviour from all members of the family – and Lorna Winter, chairman of the Association of Applied Pet Behaviourists and Trainers, said her members had reported a rise in the number of incidents of otherwise well-behaved dogs giving a nip to children who won’t leave them alone.
Emma Brown – a veterinary behaviourist with Kernow Veterinary Group in Liskeard, Cornwall – argued that particular problems were likely to arise if the animal was a young puppy.
She said: “In the current situation, there aren’t a lot of other things for children to do and a puppy is hugely exciting.
“I have heard from a number of clients who say their puppy has bitten a child. It is because, normally, a pup would be asleep for 18 to 20 hours a day – and if the child wants to play all the time, it will get very tired.”
So parents, who may be trying to work from home, have an additional responsibility to ensure their children understand that pets need to be left alone for much of the day, she said.
Behaviourists are more concerned about what will happen when the lockdown is lifted.
Dog trainer and broadcaster Carolyn Menteith said she feared for puppies no longer the centre of attention for their owners.
She said: “To some extent, separation anxiety is a natural state for dogs because they bond to their owners incredibly closely.
“But we are in danger of creating dogs with rampant separation anxiety. All of a sudden, the owners will have to go back to work and the puppy will have never learned what it is like to be home alone.”