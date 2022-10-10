10 Oct 2022
Places are now available for the online event hosted by Veterinary Women in Leadership.
Students and professionals are being encouraged to “Realise Your Leadership Potential” at a forthcoming online conference hosted by Veterinary Women in Leadership (VWIL).
Places are now available for the online event, sponsored by Provet Cloud, on 7 December from 1pm until 7pm.
The event is being led by the initiative between Veterinary Woman and XLVets, and will feature workshops on flexible working, financial security and negotiation, plus developing a personal brand.
There will also be “Seeing is Believing” Q&A sessions with speakers from veterinary practice, business, industry, nursing and education.
Event co-host Alice Moore, of Garston Veterinary Group and XL Vets, said: “We aim to help delegates explore actions they can take towards reaching their career goals, develop confidence in meeting leadership challenges and feel empowered about achieving aspirations.
“Hearing others’ stories and being able to talk with women about their careers is inspiring and encouraging.”
Discounted registration is available for veterinary professionals and students until 20 November. More details and registration are available online.