16 May 2022
The conference, “Constructing and contesting veterinary expertise: professionals, publics and prospects”, is taking place across three half days from 5-7 July. It is hosted by The British Academy and funded by the Wellcome Trust.
Speakers at the event will explore the evolution and contemporary significance of veterinary expertise, discuss how this knowledge becomes contested and identify ethical challenges.
Conference convenors are Pru Hobson-West, Alistair Anderson and Kate Millar, of the University of Nottingham, who are also among the speakers.
Full details are at https://bit.ly/3FDud1d