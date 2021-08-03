3 Aug 2021
This year’s OV Conference will take place online from 28 to 30 September and will focus on the challenges OVs face following Brexit.
APHA veterinary director Andrew Soldan.
The role of OVs and the challenges they face post-Brexit will be discussed during this year’s OV Conference from 28 to 30 September.
Early bird tickets are now on sale for the annual conference, which is organised by Improve International in association with the APHA.
This year’s speakers include:
Simon Hall – former APHA veterinary director, now working as an export OV – will also share practical experience from his current role.
The OV Conference is the UK’s only event dedicated to the CPD needs of OVs.
Focusing on their role as new processes and procedures start to bed down following Brexit, this year’s virtual event will offer 18 hours of CPD, including lectures and Q&A sessions from leading speakers. Delegates will be able to view recordings of all the sessions on demand for six months following the conference.
Sue Hay, head of OV training at Improve International, said: “Throughout the year, OVs have shown huge commitment in working through the eye of the storm. But while there have been many challenges, there have also been areas of opportunity and the potential for positive change.
“We look forward to discussing all aspects of the OV’s role and where it’s headed following this extraordinary year during the 2021 OV Conference.”
APHA veterinary director Andrew Soldan said: “The role of vets, especially OVs, has never been very prominent in our national life. The trust that is put in a veterinary signature is awesome, yet undertaking a TB test or signing an export health certificate are practical, visceral activities. Real decisions must be taken and pragmatic choices made.
“This is the essence of OV work. I hope that the OV conference will help you carry out this vital work to the best of your abilities.”