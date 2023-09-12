To address ankyloblepharon, local anaesthesia should be applied to the lids. The blade of small round-tipped scissors or the tip of mosquito forceps is then inserted into the medial canthus. It is then gently moved laterally to break the adhesions. The fissure should not be cut directly. Once the lids are open, the eye is thoroughly irrigated with saline (Plummer et al, 2014).

Once infected by FHV-1, the animal becomes a carrier; this occurs during acute replication of the virus within the epithelial cells, which then proceeds to ascend neural axons and reach the nucleus. The virus may become latent in the trigeminal ganglia, meaning no clinical disease exists. There, the virus only produces limited viral transcripts (latency-associated transcripts; LATs) and cannot be cultured (Maes, 2012).