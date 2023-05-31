31 May 2023
American College of Veterinary Radiology and European College of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging partner on statement, which is published open access to increase distribution.
Image © Татьяна Скорина / Adobe Stock
A consensus statement that standardises abdominal ultrasound examination has been agreed by veterinary committees on both sides of the Atlantic.
The American College of Veterinary Radiology (ACVR) and European College of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging (ECVDI) have published the statement open access in Veterinary Radiology and Ultrasound to allow it to be widely distributed to veterinary practitioners.
Gabi Seiler, professor at North Carolina State University, acted as the chairperson of the subcommittee and corresponding author of the first consensus statement. She plans to use the standard in the clinic setting to guide ultrasound examinations and documentation, as well as using it as a handout for students learning ultrasound and for attendees at ultrasound CPD courses.
Dr Seiler said: “It was helpful to have a committee of many radiologists with different backgrounds and different work environments, from academia to private practice and tele-ultrasonography.
“Every comment and suggestion was discussed by the committee – even if not included because our consensus opinion differed.”
The consensus statement consists of an illustrated guide on views, and includes movie clips and measurements to help clinicians acquire a complete ultrasound.
The statement also has tables; illustrated images for each organ and system; and recommendations on documentation, patient preparation and equipment.
The ACVR and ECVDI hope it will be used as a teaching tool in practice, academia and CPD.