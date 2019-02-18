Insurance

Pet insurance allows vets to practise with fewer financial limitations. Insured clients spend more and visit the vet more frequently (Rollo et al, 2015). However, some clients don’t fully understand their policies or exactly what they are paying for, and some debate exists that pet insurance may facilitate overtreatment or extend life to a point that is not in the patient’s best interests (Loeb, 2018). Medical or congenital problems noted during the first examination will not be covered. Nevertheless, the benefits of pet insurance far outweigh the drawbacks to pet, owner and vet. Pet insurance should be discussed and recommended during the first consultation.