The D-shaped profile of the surgeon’s knot ligature also means tension applied to the free ends creates jerky steps, as when full tension is applied, the suture material is forced to change direction sharply at either end of the double overhand throw. Secondly, the tension created in it relies on the friction created by the double overhand throw, which is inherently weak. The double overhand throw creates sufficient friction to hold two closely apposed skin edges together when closing a routine wound as part of a normal surgeon’s knot, but it does not have enough frictional force on its own to effectively close a large vascular pedicle. A lot of the tension applied is lost after releasing the pull on the suture strands. The locking throws are a very important part of the holding power of this ligature and they need to be placed promptly, without disturbing the double overhand throw.