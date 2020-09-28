28 Sept 2020
Veterinary Woman website is bringing challenging topics to the fore to coincide with national awareness campaigns.
Liz Barton, editor of Veterinary Woman.
Challenging health topics affecting women female veterinary professionals are being brought to the fore by organisation Veterinary Woman, to coincide with a series of national awareness campaigns.
A series of live interviews, articles and surveys will be on offer during October and into November to explore the impact on women – but including all genders – regarding breast cancer, menopause, infertility and baby loss.
The initiative plans to find ways the profession can better support affected individuals in the workplace, and is encouraging a range of stakeholders and partners to help fund and develop resources.
Access to article and live online sessions will be free, and will include:
A survey on the impact of menopause, especially on working life, is being run in partnership with SPVS in the run up to World Menopause Day, with responses sought from people in as broad a range of ages and genders as possible by 15 October.
SPVS president Anna Judson said: “Having experienced the effects of the menopause working as a practice owner, I wish I had known more about the impact and that I was not alone in how I was feeling.
“There is a growing appetite to tackle these issues and we want to hear from anyone affected by the menopause, to put the right support mechanisms in place.
“We’re proud to sponsor the menopause webinar and partner with Veterinary Woman on raising awareness about health issues, which are often brushed under the carpet.”
Liz Barton, editor of Veterinary Woman, said: “I have been incredibly moved to see the deep empathy and encouragement among veterinary colleagues beginning to open up about the impact of health challenges – particularly at work.
“When I realised the campaigns in October were topics we need to talk about more as a profession, it seemed right to use this as a platform to tackle some of the hidden, emotive health challenges we bear throughout our life and work.
“We are looking for partners to help us develop the conversations and practical assistance for individuals and practices, to better support those who are silently living with these burdens.”
Any companies and organisations wishing to support the work can email [email protected] and anyone can register for updates by joining the Veterinary Woman email list.